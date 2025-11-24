RSS-linked persons appointed as SIR assistants in MP

23:46





The Datia administration admitted that names of some politically-affiliated persons were 'mistakenly' added as BLO assistants, but said the lapse was not intended to be malicious and their names are being removed from the list.





As per the list, each BLO has been assigned two to three assistants for carrying out the state-wide exercise.





The door-to-door enumeration under the Election Commission-mandated SIR of electoral rolls began across Madhya Pradesh on November 4 and will continue till December 4.





Draft rolls will be published on December 9.





The Opposition Congress alleged some BLA assistants were associated with the ruling BJP. Datia collector Swapnil Wankhade told PTI that three names were wrongly included in the list of BLA assistants.





"I did not issue the order. It was issued by the SDM (sub-divisional magistrate) of the Datia assembly (constituency). He received the list from officials, and three names were included incorrectly," he maintained.





The collector informed he had issued a notice to the SDM, who subsequently issued notices to the officials concerned. -- PTI

