'Remarkable human being': Chiranjeevi mourns demise of actor Dharmendra

Mon, 24 November 2025
Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed deep sorrow and paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away at 89 on Monday.

Calling him a "remarkable human being", he wrote on X, "Sri Dharmji was not only a legendary actor but also a remarkable human being. The humility and warmth I experienced every time I met him deeply touched my heart. I will forever cherish the fond memories and personal moments I shared with him. My heartfelt condolences on his passing. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially my dear friends Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of millions. Om Shanti".

Actor Daggubati Venkatesh also remembered the late star and said he was more than an "icon" who touched "generations" through his remarkable roles. 

"Dharmendra ji was more than an icon. He carried a warmth that touched generations and a grace that defined an entire era of Indian cinema. His films, his spirit and his performances will continue to live on in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace," he posted. -- ANI

