Pilot charged with raping crew member at 5-star hotel

Mon, 24 November 2025
A 60-year-old pilot of a private aviation firm has been charged for allegedly raping a 26-year-old cabin crew member at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru last week, police said. 

The incident took place on November 18 when the accused, Rohit Saran, arrived at the hotel with his colleague and the survivor on a chartered plane from Begumpet in Hyderabad and Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh, reports NDTV.

The trio were scheduled to return to Puttaparthi on November 19 and had checked into the hotel for some rest. The police said that in her complaint, the survivor alleged that Rohit initially took him near his hotel room on the pretext of stepping out for a smoke. 

He then forcibly took her inside the room and raped her. On her return to Begumpet on November 20, the survivor immediately approached and registered a zero First Information Report FIR) with the aviation form management and the police. Read more here. 

