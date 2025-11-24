Phenomenal, iconic actor: PM condoles Dharmendra's death

14:58





The veteran actor, one of India's most beloved and enduring film legends, passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday at the age of 89.





The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was not keeping well for a while and was in and out of a Mumbai hospital with the family finally deciding to continue his treatment at home earlier this month.

A police statement said Dharmendra died this morning and funeral arrangements are being made at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Ville Parle suburb of Mumbai.





PM Modi condoles Dharmendra's death."The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti," the PM posted on X.