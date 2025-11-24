Pankaja Munde's PA arrested for 'abetting' wife's suicide

10:00





Based on a complaint filed by Palve's father, the Worli police had registered an abetment of suicide case against Garje, who is minister Munde's PA, and two of his relatives. The Worli police arrested Garje early Monday morning, the official said, adding that he will be produced in a court later in the day. -- PTI

A personal assistant of Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde was arrested here on Monday on charges of abetment of his wife's suicide, police said. Dr Gauri Palve (28), wife of accused Anant Garje, allegedly hanged herself in her flat at Worli in central Mumbai on Saturday due to a domestic dispute, an official said.