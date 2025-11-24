Modi to hoist saffron flag symbolising Ram Rajya at Ayodhya

13:14

PM at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya last year





The right-angled triangular flag, measuring ten feet in height and twenty feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Rama, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with the image of Kovidara tree, a statement from the prime minister's office (PMO) said. The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya, the PMO said.





The flag will rise atop a 'shikhar' constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple, designed in the South Indian architectural tradition, showcases the temple's architectural diversity, it said. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday to ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the spire of the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, symbolising the completion of its construction.