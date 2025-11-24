HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi returns from a 3-day visit to South Africa for G20 summit

Mon, 24 November 2025
Share:
09:11
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday returned to India after a three-day visit to South Africa for the G20 and IBSA meetings.  
   
At the G20 Leaders Summit, Modi called for a global compact to prevent misuse of artificial intelligence and made a strong pitch for critical technologies to be human-centric, instead of finance-centric.  
 
At the India-Brazil-South Africa leaders meeting, the prime minister said the reform of the UN Security Council was no longer an option, but a necessity and asserted that the troika should send a clear message for changes to institutions of global governance.  
 
"The successful Johannesburg G20 will contribute to a prosperous and sustainable planet," Modi said in a post on X on Sunday.  
 
"My meetings and interactions with world leaders were very fruitful and will deepen India's bilateral linkages with various nations. I'd like to thank the wonderful people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa and the Government of South Africa for organising the Summit," Modi said.
 
At Johannesburg, Modi met his British counterpart Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Andhra doctor dies by suicide over US visa rejection
LIVE! Andhra doctor dies by suicide over US visa rejection

Delhi air protest turns tense; agitators 'chilli spray' cops
Delhi air protest turns tense; agitators 'chilli spray' cops

A protest concerning air pollution in Delhi-NCR turned violent when demonstrators allegedly attacked police officers with pepper spray while being removed from India Gate. Several officers sustained injuries and are receiving medical...

2nd Test Updates: Onus on India to get strong start
2nd Test Updates: Onus on India to get strong start

Wife honours Tejas pilot Syal with a last, tearful salute
Wife honours Tejas pilot Syal with a last, tearful salute

The wife and daughter of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who died in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show, bid him a tearful farewell as he was cremated in his native village.

Fadnavis downplays Ajit Pawar's fund remarks
Fadnavis downplays Ajit Pawar's fund remarks

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed concerns about discriminatory fund allocation and reports of a rift with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, dismissing both as unfounded.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO