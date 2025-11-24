HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Mobile users may be held liable for misuse of SIMs issued in their name: DoT

Mon, 24 November 2025
15:24
Mobile subscribers may be held liable if a SIM card procured in their name is found to have been misused for cyber fraud or other illegal activities, an official statement said on Monday. 

The Department of Telecom (DoT) in the statement advised citizens to be cautious and avoid using mobile devices with tampered IMEI numbers. It also warned against buying or using procured or assembled devices like modems, modules, SIM boxes which have configurable or tampered IMEIs; procuring SIM cards through fake documents, fraud, or impersonation?; and transferring or handing over SIM cards procured in their name to others who may misuse them. 

"Citizens should be aware that using devices with tampered IMEI numbers, procuring SIM cards through fraudulent means, or transferring or giving their SIM cards to others who misuse them for cyber fraud can result in serious legal consequences. The original user may also be held liable as an offender in cases where SIM cards procured in their name are subsequently misused," the statement said. -- PTI

