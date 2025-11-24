HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MNS workers force autorickshaw driver to do sit-ups for abusing Raj Thackeray

Mon, 24 November 2025
23:56
MNS chief Raj Thackeray/File image
MNS workers forced an autorickshaw driver to do sit-ups and apologise publicly after he allegedly abused Raj Thackeray and other leaders of the party in a viral video, leading to the registration of an FIR in Thane and his arrest, police said on Monday. 

A case against the viral video was registered at Chitalsar police station on a complaint lodged by the MNS sub-division president. 

Shortly after the video clip surfaced, MNS workers traced the driver, identified as Shailendra Yadav (35), and forced him to do sit-ups and apologise for his remarks. 

Police later arrested Yadav, while another accused, Rakesh Yadav (27), a resident of Kasheli area in Thane, is on the run, an official said. -- PTI

