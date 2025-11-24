HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maha urban local bodies ordered to immunise stray dogs

Mon, 24 November 2025
File image
The Maharashtra government on Monday directed all urban local bodies to ensure compulsory immunisation of stray dogs and to set up dedicated helplines for public complaints. 

The state urban development department issued a Government Resolution in this connection following directions passed from time to time by the Supreme Court in a suo motu matter on stray dog attacks. 

The GR noted that the Supreme Court has been taking a "grave note" of rising incidents involving stray dogs while hearing Suo Motu Writ Petition No. 05/2025. 

As per the GR, all municipal corporations, councils and nagar panchayats must capture, register, vaccinate and sterilise stray dogs within their jurisdiction and should create shelters or designated holding facilities for animals caught during these drives. 

"Urban bodies have been told to identify specific feeding points for stray dogs and ensure feeding happens only at these authorised locations. Action must be taken against those feeding dogs in open and unauthorised areas. Every urban body must publicly display a helpline number for reporting stray dog-related issues and resolve such complaints promptly," the GR said. 

All municipal medical facilities must maintain an adequate stock of anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulin, and urban bodies must establish well-equipped veterinary hospitals as mandated earlier. -- PTI

