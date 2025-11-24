Maha minister's PA held over wife's suicide; in police custody till Nov 27

18:56





Dr Gauri Palve (28), wife of accused Anant Garje, allegedly hanged herself in her flat at Worli in central Mumbai on Saturday due to a domestic dispute, nearly 10 months after their marriage, an official said.





Based on a complaint filed by Palve's father, the Worli police registered an abetment of suicide case against Garje, a personal assistant to minister Munde, and two of his relatives.





Garje was produced before a magistrate's court, which remanded him to police custody till November 27.





The police sought Garje's custody on the grounds that they were still awaiting the post-mortem report.





The prosecution informed the court that the other accused persons in the case were still absconding.





Garje's lawyer, Mangesh Deshmukh, contended that the accused had voluntarily presented himself at the police station and was fully cooperating in the investigation.





He argued that there was nothing to be seized from him and requested a minimum police custody. -- PTI

