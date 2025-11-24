Irreparable loss to cinema: BJP pays homage to Dharmendra

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mon, 24 November 2025
16:26
BJP president J P Nadda on Monday condoled the demise of Dharmendra, saying it is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema and the art world. Dharmendra, the star who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films ranging from "Satyakam" to "Sholay", died in Mumbai on Monday, police said. He was 89. 

The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was not keeping well for a while and was in and out of a Mumbai hospital with the family finally deciding to continue his treatment at home earlier this month. In a post on X, Nadda said, "The demise of the renowned film actor Dharmendra ji is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema and the art world."

The BJP chief emphasised that Dharmendra left an indelible mark on the hearts of cinema lovers through his impactful acting, adding that with his simplicity and vibrant performances, the late star ruled the hearts of art lovers in the country and the world for decades.

"In this difficult time, my deepest condolences are with the grieving family and his fans. I pray to God that the departed soul finds a place at His divine feet and grants strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow," Nadda said. Paying rich tributes to Dharmendra, BJP national media co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh told reporters at the party headquarters here, "We express our deepest condolences."

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that Dharmendra was one of the evergreen leaders of Indian cinema. "For nearly three generations, he gave a vibrant presentation of the Indian environment and pure Indian thought to Indian cinema and succeeded in creating a special place in our memory for the past three generations, he told reporters at the BJP headquarters. We, on behalf of the party, pay tributes to Dharmendra ji, a former BJP MP, by remembering his unprecedented and memorable contribution in the world of Indian art cinema, Trivedi added. PTI

