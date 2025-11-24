HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian-origin man on Canada's most wanted list arrested

Mon, 24 November 2025
Toronto police have arrested an Indian-origin man on Canada's 25 most wanted list with firearms and ammunition, police said. Nicholas Singh, 24, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for Breach of Parole, was arrested on Friday, a statement issued by the Toronto Police said.

Singh was arrested with a firearm, an extended magazine, and ammunition, it added. The police say that officials were attending the Bathurst Street and Dupont Street area when they located Singh in a vehicle. He was arrested without any incident, it added. 

Singh was serving a five-year, five-month and 10-day sentence for discharging a restricted/prohibited firearm with intent, armed robbery and possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order when he breached his parole, City News reported. PTI

