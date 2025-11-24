HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian cinema has lost an immortal icon with Dharmendra's death: Delhi CM

Mon, 24 November 2025
18:15
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Indian cinema had lost an immortal icon with the passing away of veteran actor Dharmendra. 

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena also paid tributes to the actor, the actor's death marks the end of a golden era in Indian cinema. 

Dharmendra, the star who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films ranging from Satyakam to Sholay, died in Mumbai on Monday. 

He was 89. 

"The news of the passing of renowned actor and former Member of Parliament, Shri Dharmendra Ji, is deeply saddening. Today, Indian cinema has lost an immortal icon, a simple personality, and an artist beloved by generations," Gupta said in a post on X in Hindi. 

His contribution was not limited to acting only, he gave life to the emotions, struggles and sentiments of Indian society on screen, she said. 

"May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family and fans to bear this grief. Om Shanti," she added in the post. 

The LG posted on X, "The passing of film actor Dharmendra marks the end of a golden era in Indian cinema." 

"Dharmendra, who brought numerous characters to life through his outstanding acting, was not only a great artiste but also a vibrant individual with a splendid personality, who left an indelible mark on millions of people in the country and the world," he said. -- PTI

