HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India Gate protest: Court sends 5 demonstrators to 2-day judicial custody

Mon, 24 November 2025
Share:
20:01
image
A Delhi court on Monday sent five protesters to two-day judicial custody in a case registered against them for allegedly using pepper spray on police personnel during a demonstration at the India Gate over rising air pollution levels in the national capital.

Judicial magistrate Aridaman Singh Cheema also sent a person to observation home till his age is verified in the case registered on Sunday night at Kartavya Path police station.

The judicial magistrate was hearing the case against students who were arrested from India Gate on Sunday evening while they were protesting over deteriorating air pollution.

The five students who were sent to the judicial custody are Akash, Ahan, Akshay, Sameer and Vishnu.

The FIR has been registered under relevant sections of BNS including 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 221 (obstructing public servants in discharge of duties) and 223 (disobedience to a lawful order from a public servant). -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ED freezes Rs 523 cr in probe against WinZo, Gameskraft
LIVE! ED freezes Rs 523 cr in probe against WinZo, Gameskraft

Dharmendra Passes Away
Dharmendra Passes Away

After being unwell for several days, Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24.

When Dharmendra Intruded Into Dilip Kumar's Home!
When Dharmendra Intruded Into Dilip Kumar's Home!

'For some inexplicable reason I began to fancy that Dilip Kumar and I were siblings.'

Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Pay Homage To Dharmendra
Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Pay Homage To Dharmendra

Film folk said their last goodbyes to Dharmendra, who passed into the ages on November 24.

Delhi blast: Maha cops to re-examine past explosions
Delhi blast: Maha cops to re-examine past explosions

Following the car blast in Delhi, Maharashtra Police will re-examine major accidental fires, explosions, and blasts from the past three years to investigate potential anti-national or terrorist involvement.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO