India Gate protest: Court sends 5 demonstrators to 2-day judicial custody

Judicial magistrate Aridaman Singh Cheema also sent a person to observation home till his age is verified in the case registered on Sunday night at Kartavya Path police station.





The judicial magistrate was hearing the case against students who were arrested from India Gate on Sunday evening while they were protesting over deteriorating air pollution.





The five students who were sent to the judicial custody are Akash, Ahan, Akshay, Sameer and Vishnu.





The FIR has been registered under relevant sections of BNS including 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 221 (obstructing public servants in discharge of duties) and 223 (disobedience to a lawful order from a public servant). -- PTI

