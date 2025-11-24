HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

I do not owe any debt to anybody: Ajit Pawar

Mon, 24 November 2025
Share:
12:57
image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday defended his controversial "vote for funds" remark, asserting that despite decades of allegations, he owes "no debt to anyone". 

Addressing a public rally at Jintur in Parbhani district ahead of the December 2 local body polls, the NCP leader acknowledged the intense media scrutiny over his remarks, noting that any issue is quickly linked to him. 

He stressed his respect for the Model Code of Conduct, and admitted that mistakes can occur in public work. During campaigning on Friday for elections to the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat in Baramati tehsil of Pune district, Pawar said he will ensure there is no shortage of funds for the town if they elect his party's candidates, but if they reject them, he will also "reject". 

The Opposition had criticised Pawar and demanded an apology from him. Addressing the controversy, the deputy CM on Monday said, "The media is watching me and monitoring my words about the funds. If anything happens, they now immediately remember Ajit Pawar." 

"I fully understand that the Model Code of Conduct must not be breached. It is true that one who works may make errors. However, I want to remind you that I have faced numerous allegations over the past 35 years, but I know that I do not owe any debt to anybody," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: India are 174 for 7 at lunch on Day 3
2nd Test Updates: India are 174 for 7 at lunch on Day 3

LIVE! Modi to hoist saffron flag symbolising Ram Rajya at Ayodhya
LIVE! Modi to hoist saffron flag symbolising Ram Rajya at Ayodhya

How IAF Will Investigate Tejas Crash
How IAF Will Investigate Tejas Crash

An IAF aircrash investigation typically concludes in two/three odd months. The reason for the crash is usually established in a week's time.

15 arrested as protest against Delhi's toxic air turns ugly
15 arrested as protest against Delhi's toxic air turns ugly

A protest concerning air pollution in Delhi-NCR turned violent when demonstrators allegedly attacked police officers with pepper spray while being removed from India Gate. Several officers sustained injuries and are receiving medical...

Big boost for Navy as anti-submarine warship 'Mahe' inducted
Big boost for Navy as anti-submarine warship 'Mahe' inducted

Equipped with torpedoes and anti-submarine rockets, the first of the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW SWC) was delivered to the Navy on October 23.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO