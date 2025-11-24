I do not owe any debt to anybody: Ajit Pawar

12:57





Addressing a public rally at Jintur in Parbhani district ahead of the December 2 local body polls, the NCP leader acknowledged the intense media scrutiny over his remarks, noting that any issue is quickly linked to him.





He stressed his respect for the Model Code of Conduct, and admitted that mistakes can occur in public work. During campaigning on Friday for elections to the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat in Baramati tehsil of Pune district, Pawar said he will ensure there is no shortage of funds for the town if they elect his party's candidates, but if they reject them, he will also "reject".





The Opposition had criticised Pawar and demanded an apology from him. Addressing the controversy, the deputy CM on Monday said, "The media is watching me and monitoring my words about the funds. If anything happens, they now immediately remember Ajit Pawar."





"I fully understand that the Model Code of Conduct must not be breached. It is true that one who works may make errors. However, I want to remind you that I have faced numerous allegations over the past 35 years, but I know that I do not owe any debt to anybody," he added. -- PTI

