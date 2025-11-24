HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Heartbreaking: Shah, Rahul pay tribute to Dharmendra

Mon, 24 November 2025
Dharmendra with Hema Malini
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday recalled the actor's illustrious journey in Bollywood of legendary actor Dharmendra who passed away in Mumbai at the age of 89 on Monday. He extended his condolences to Dharmendra's family. 

Taking to his X handle, Amit Shah wrote, "The passing of Dharmendra ji, who touched the hearts of every citizen for six decades with his finest acting, is an irreplaceable loss for the Indian film world. Coming from an ordinary family, he carved an indelible identity for himself in the film industry. Dharmendra ji was one of those rare actors who brought every character he touched to life, and through this very art, he won the hearts of millions of viewers across all age groups. Through his acting, he will forever remain among us. May God grant a place at His sacred feet to the noble soul and bestow strength upon his family and admirers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti." 

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, called Dharmendra's demise "heartbreaking" and an "irreparable loss" for the Indian cinema. Taking to his X handle, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The news of the demise of the great actor Dharmendra ji is extremely heartbreaking and an irreparable loss for the Indian art world. His unparalleled contribution to cinema over nearly seven decades will always be remembered with respect and love. I offer my heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his bereaved family, friends, and fans." -- ANI

Dharmendra Passes Away

After being unwell for several days, Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24.

LIVE! A boxer's fervent wish and then... lunch with Dharmendra!

'Thank You For Everything, Dharam Sir'

'The industry has lost a legend... and we've lost someone who shaped the very soul of our cinema.'

PIX: Jansen bags 6 wickets as SA dominate Day 3

Marco Jansen demolished the Indian batting line-up with a six-wicket haul before South Africa extended their lead on Day 3 of the second and final Test.

15 arrested as protest against Delhi's toxic air turns ugly

A protest concerning air pollution in Delhi-NCR turned violent when demonstrators allegedly attacked police officers with pepper spray while being removed from India Gate. Several officers sustained injuries and are receiving medical...

