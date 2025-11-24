Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Bengaluru, two rescued

23:51

Two people were rescued during the incident, officials said.





The incident occurred around 10 AM on the first and second floors of the building located in Jayanagar in Bengaluru, they said.





In a statement, the Bengaluru South City Corporation said that upon receiving the information, officials from the Corporation and the Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and initiated operations.





The power supply to the multi-storey building was disconnected before beginning the firefighting operations.





"During the operation, a person named Krishnegowda, who was trapped in the building's lift, was rescued. Arun Prasad, an employee of the Minor Irrigation Department, was provided first aid and later admitted to Bengaluru Hospital for further medical examination," it said.





Greater Bengaluru Authority chief commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Commissioner K N Ramesh, and Additional Commissioners visited the site and inspected the situation. -- PTI

