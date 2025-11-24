HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Bengaluru, two rescued

Mon, 24 November 2025
23:51
A fire broke out at the Greater Bengaluru Authority's (GBA) commercial complex here on Monday due to suspected electrical short circuit. 

Two people were rescued during the incident, officials said. 

The incident occurred around 10 AM on the first and second floors of the building located in Jayanagar in Bengaluru, they said. 

In a statement, the Bengaluru South City Corporation said that upon receiving the information, officials from the Corporation and the Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and initiated operations. 

The power supply to the multi-storey building was disconnected before beginning the firefighting operations. 

"During the operation, a person named Krishnegowda, who was trapped in the building's lift, was rescued. Arun Prasad, an employee of the Minor Irrigation Department, was provided first aid and later admitted to Bengaluru Hospital for further medical examination," it said. 

Greater Bengaluru Authority chief commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Commissioner K N Ramesh, and Additional Commissioners visited the site and inspected the situation. -- PTI

