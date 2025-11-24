Ethiopian volcano erupts, flights disrupted

22:36





Ash clouds from the recent eruption of the HayliGubbi volcano in Ethiopia are impacting flight operations, and there are reports suggesting that clouds might also be drifting towards the western parts of India.





Akasa Air, IndiGo and KLM are among the airlines that cancelled some flights due to the ash plume issue on Monday.





In a detailed advisory, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked airlines to strictly avoid published volcanic ash affected areas and flight levels, adjust flight planning, routing, and fuel considerations based on the latest advisories.





Also, airlines have been asked to immediately report any suspected ash encounter, including engine performance anomalies or cabin smoke/odour. DGCA noted that if volcanic ash affects airport operations, then the operator concerned must immediately inspect runways, taxiways, and aprons. -- PTI

