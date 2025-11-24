ED freezes Rs 523 cr in probe against WinZo, Gameskraft

20:37





The federal probe agency conducted multiple searches between November 18 and 22 in Delhi, Bengaluru and Gurugram as part of a money laundering investigation against their parent companies -- Nirdesa Networks Pvt. Ltd, Gameskraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and WinZO Games Pvt. Ltd -- and their promoters.





These platforms offered online real-money gaming services to players.





The ED accused WinZO of "engaging in criminal activities and unscrupulous practices as customers were made to play with algorithms without being made aware of the fact that they are playing with the software and not with humans in real-money games".





WinZO, the agency said in a statement, was operating real-money games (RMGs) in countries such as Brazil, the US and Germany etc, from India (on the same platform used by the Indian entity).





"Even after the ban of RMGs by the Union government (w.e.f. 22/08/2025), an amount of Rs 43 crore is still held by the company without refunding to the gamers/customers," the ED said. -- PTI

