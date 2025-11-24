HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ED freezes Rs 523 cr in probe against WinZo, Gameskraft

Mon, 24 November 2025
20:37
image
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has frozen collective deposits worth about Rs 523 crore of online gaming companies WinZO and Gameskraft as the platforms allegedly "held" funds worth crores of rupees that should ideally have been refunded to players after India banned real-money gaming recently. 

The federal probe agency conducted multiple searches between November 18 and 22 in Delhi, Bengaluru and Gurugram as part of a money laundering investigation against their parent companies -- Nirdesa Networks Pvt. Ltd, Gameskraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and WinZO Games Pvt. Ltd -- and their promoters. 

These platforms offered online real-money gaming services to players. 

The ED accused WinZO of "engaging in criminal activities and unscrupulous practices as customers were made to play with algorithms without being made aware of the fact that they are playing with the software and not with humans in real-money games". 

WinZO, the agency said in a statement, was operating real-money games (RMGs) in countries such as Brazil, the US and Germany etc, from India (on the same platform used by the Indian entity). 

"Even after the ban of RMGs by the Union government (w.e.f. 22/08/2025), an amount of Rs 43 crore is still held by the company without refunding to the gamers/customers," the ED said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Dharmendra Passes Away
Dharmendra Passes Away

After being unwell for several days, Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24.

When Dharmendra Intruded Into Dilip Kumar's Home!
When Dharmendra Intruded Into Dilip Kumar's Home!

'For some inexplicable reason I began to fancy that Dilip Kumar and I were siblings.'

Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Pay Homage To Dharmendra
Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Pay Homage To Dharmendra

Film folk said their last goodbyes to Dharmendra, who passed into the ages on November 24.

Delhi blast: Maha cops to re-examine past explosions
Delhi blast: Maha cops to re-examine past explosions

Following the car blast in Delhi, Maharashtra Police will re-examine major accidental fires, explosions, and blasts from the past three years to investigate potential anti-national or terrorist involvement.

