Dharmendra's Punjab village mourn death of its iconic son

The Government Senior Secondary School in Sahnewal, where veteran actor Dharmendra studied./ANI on X





And now they are united in grief over the passing of the showbiz legend.





The star with a 65-year career spanning 300 films died in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 89.





As the news of the legend's death flashed across news channels, Dango and Sahnewal got into deep mourning.





Born in Nasrali village in 1935, Dharam Singh Deol and his family shifted to Sahnewal and settled there after his father, Kewal Kishen Singh Deol, a schoolteacher, was transferred there.





While Sahnewal is mostly identified with Dharmendra, people of Dango, which is the ancestral village of the late actor, also have fond memories of the late actor.





According to Dharmendra's friend Parminder Singh, the actor would meet people here like an ordinary villager, shedding the aura common for a Bollywood megastar.





"He made us feel that he was like any one of us," said Dharmendra's friend, who is now in his eighties.





Ganshyam Lote recalled that despite remaining quite busy and occupied in Mumbai, Dharmendra never forgot Ludhiana, and Sahnewal in particular. Once, some land owned by the actor's family in Ludhiana was illegally occupied.





However, with the support of the local administration, he managed to get it vacated. -- PTI

Dango and Sahnewal, two nondescript villages in Punjab's Ludhiana district situated more than 30 km apart, have one thing in common -- Bollywood's He-Man Dharmendra.