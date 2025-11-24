HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dharmendra's demise great loss to Indian cinema: President Murmu

Mon, 24 November 2025
15:44
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the demise of veteran actor and former Lok Sabha MP Dharmendra is a great loss to Indian cinema. One of the most popular actors, Dharmendra delivered numerous memorable performances during his decades-long illustrious career, Murmu said in a post on X. 

Dharmendra, the star who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films ranging from "Satyakam' to "Sholay", died in Mumbai on Monday, police confirmed. He was 89. 

"The demise of veteran actor and former Member of Parliament Shri Dharmendra Ji is a great loss to Indian cinema," the president said. As a towering figure of Indian cinema, he leaves behind a legacy which will continue to inspire young generations of artists, Murmu said, and offered "heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers". 

The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was not keeping well for a while and was in and out of a Mumbai hospital with the family finally deciding to continue his treatment at home earlier this month. The film star had forayed into politics in the early 2000s and successfully contested Lok Sabha elections from Bikaner as a BJP candidate in 2004. PTI

