Delhi's air quality hover close to 'severe'

Mon, 24 November 2025
19:43
Delhi's air quality remained grim on Monday, hovering close to the 'severe' threshold as the city's overall AQI settled at 382, while 15 monitoring stations logged readings beyond the 400-mark, according to the CPCB. 

The 24-hour average AQI (Air Quality Index) settled at 382 on Monday, in the 'very poor' category for the 11th consecutive day. 

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the average AQI stood at 391 on Sunday, 370 on Saturday, 374 on Friday, 391 on Thursday, 392 on Wednesday, 374 on Tuesday and 351 on Monday. 

The CPCB's Sameer app, which displays real-time readings from all monitoring stations across Delhi, showed that out of 38 operational stations, 15 recorded air quality in the 'severe' category on Monday. 

These included stations at ITO, Punjabi Bagh, Patparganj, Ashok Vihar, Sonia Vihar, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Narela, Bawana, and others where AQI levels crossed the 400-mark. 

Meanwhile, the decision support system of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, estimated that vehicular emissions contributed 21.6 percent to Delhi's pollution on Monday, making it the highest pollutant source, while stubble burning accounted for 1.8 percent. -- PTI

