Delhi student's suicide: Three more teachers summoned for questioning

On Sunday, two out of three other teachers who were given summons were questioned and their statements recorded.





The police said the latest round of notices follows the seizure of a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) containing the footage of the incident, in which the boy was allegedly reprimanded after a slip during a drama-club performance.





Meanwhile, the father of the deceased student is expected to meet joint commissioner of police (Transport) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere on Monday evening.





Investigators have begun a frame-by-frame examination of the footage and are cross-checking it with statements already recorded from classmates and other students who were present at the time of the incident, the official added.





An FIR on charges linked to abetment of suicide was registered after the boy allegedly ended life by jumping before a train at Rajendra Place Metro Station on November 18. -- PTI

