Delhi AQI 396; like smoking 22 cigarettes

According to the CPCB, the Ghazipur area recorded an AQI of 441. AQI of Anand Vihar stood at 440 on Monday morning, which falls under the 'Severe' pollution category. A layer of toxic smog blanketed the city around India Gate this morning.





Bawana recorded an AQI of 434 at 7 am, placing it in the 'severe' category. In contrast, NSIT Dwarka recorded an AQI of 322, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Visuals around AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital this morning showed a layer of toxic smog engulfing the area. Visuals around ITO, Mayur Vihar and Akshardham Temple also depicted similar pollution levels.





he air quality is likely to be in the Very Poor category from November 23 to November 26 as per the the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) forecast The India Meteorological Department said the minimum temperature was expected to dip further to between 8degC and 10degC on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the maximum was likely to stay between 24degC and 26degC until Tuesday and possibly fall by another degree on Wednesday.





A group of people protested at India Gate on Sunday against the rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, but the police later removed them. Earlier, on November 9, people had also staged a protest at the same spot, demanding that the government implement policies to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region. According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. -- ANI

A thick layer of haze engulfed the national capital on Monday morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 396 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).