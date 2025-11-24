HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chhattisgarh: Teenage girl hangs herself in school; principal held

Mon, 24 November 2025
23:27
A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the study room of a private school after accusing the principal of molesting and sexually harassing her in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, officials said on Monday. 

The principal was arrested after the class 9 student allegedly used a saree to hang herself from a rod of the ceiling on Sunday evening. 

The school is located in a village under the Bagicha police station limits, Jashpur senior superintendent of police Shashimohan Singh said, adding that the deceased was a resident of the Sitapur area in neighbouring Surguja district. 

The police found a suicide note at the spot, which accused the school principal, Kuldipan Topno, of molestation and sexual harassment, following which he was arrested, the police officer said. 

A case was registered, and further investigation is underway, he added. 

A joint team comprising officials of the education, tribal, and police departments conducted an inquiry following the incident. 

Preliminary findings revealed that the hostel on the school campus was unauthorised, officials said. -- PTI

