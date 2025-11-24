HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bollywood arrives in strength at Dharmendra's funeral

Mon, 24 November 2025
16:02
Dharmendra and Amitabha in the iconic film, Sholay
After learning about the demise of legendary actor Dharmendra, several members of the film industry gathered together at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle to pay their last respects to the "He-Man" of Bollywood. 

From megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, to veteran writer Salim Khan and his son Salman Khan, many renowned dignitaries were spotted arriving for the final rites of Dharmendra on Monday afternoon. 

Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Zayed Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Siddharth Roy Kapur also paid homage to Dharmendra at the funeral.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

