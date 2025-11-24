BMC polls will be last election for Marathi people if...: Raj Thackeray

09:24

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Sunday said the upcoming Mumbai civic body polls might prove to be the last one for Marathi manoos if they don't remain alert.





Addressing the inauguration of the MNS Konkan Mahotsav in Mumbai, Thackeray appealed to the party workers to remain vigilant.





"Do not let your guard down, otherwise the loss is imminent. The upcoming BMC elections will be the last for the Marathi manoos if you don't remain vigilant. And the consequences would be uncontrollable", the MNS chief said in a brief message.





Raj Thackeray had raised discrepancies in the voters' list and joined a united march taken out by the Opposition recently. -- PTI