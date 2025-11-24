HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bengaluru ATM cash heist: Police arrests two more; 9 held so far

Mon, 24 November 2025
19:02
Two more suspects in the Rs 7.11 crore robbery case in Bengaluru have been arrested, bringing the total arrests to nine, the police said on Monday. 

Annappa Naik, a police constable attached to the Govindapura station in the city, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the robbery has been suspended, officials said. 

Initially, six people were arrested in connection with the case on November 19 in South Bengaluru, and Rs 6.29 crore out of the total amount stolen, was recovered. 

Among those arrested were former employees of CMS Info Systems, a cash logistics company. 

The incident occurred near Ashoka Pillar when the vehicle was transporting cash from a bank branch in JP Nagar. -- PTI

