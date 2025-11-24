Bail granted to Chinnaiah arrested in Dharmasthala case

20:42





Last week, the Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the allegations of multiple rapes, murders and burials in Dharmasthala, submitted a 3,900-page report to the judicial first class magistrate court in Belthangady under Section 215 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), naming six persons as accused, including Chinnaiah.





The section 215 of BNSS outlines the procedure for prosecuting offenses against public justice apart from others.





Chinnaiah, a former sanitation worker, originally claimed that dozens of bodies of women and minors, some bearing marks of sexual assault, were secretly buried between 1995 and 2014 in Dharmasthala.





The SIT, however, found major inconsistencies in his statements and evidence.





He was arrested on August 23 for alleged perjury and initially taken in to SIT custody before being sent to judicial custody in Shivamogga.





The SIT's report states that claims by Chinnaiah may have been part of a conspiracy and notes the need for further judicial action. -- PTI

