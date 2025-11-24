HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
50% WFH order issued for all govt, private offices in Delhi

Mon, 24 November 2025
Delhi government offices and all private establishments in the city will function with 50 per cent staff strength, and the rest will work from home under stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in view of high air pollution levels, according to an order issued on Monday. 

The direction, issued by the Environment Department under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, to all Delhi government offices and private establishments operating in the national capital, came into force with immediate effect. 

Essential services such as hospitals, private health establishments, fire services, public transport, water and sanitation are exempted from the restriction. 

All private offices functioning within Delhi will operate with 50 per cent staff physically attending the workplace. 

The remaining staff will "mandatorily" work from home, said the order issued in the name of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. 

Private establishments will also implement staggered working hours wherever feasible, it said, adding they will ensure strict compliance with work-from-home norms and minimise vehicular movement associated with office commute. 

The government has directed district magistrates, deputy commissioner of police and local bodies to ensure compliance with the order by all private offices in the national capital, it stated. 

This was the first time that authorities have instructed private offices to "mandatorily" implement the 50 per cent work-from-home directive. 

Earlier, the government used to issue advisories for the private sector about work-from-home norms. -- PTI

