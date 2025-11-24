HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
11 dead in separate bus accidents, several injured

Mon, 24 November 2025
14:11
The Tehri bus accident left 5 passengers dead
At least 6 people, including a child were killed and more than 50 people were hospitalised after two passenger buses collided in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district on Monday, police said. The injured have been admitted to the hospital with severe injuries including fractures to their arms, legs, and head. At least 55 people were travelling in the two buses when the accident occurred. 

In another bus accident, five passengers were killed after a bus carrying around 28 passengers fell into a deep gorge near Kunjapuri-Hindolakhal under the Narendra Nagar area of Tehri district today, says SDRF.

After being unwell for several days, Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24.

An IAF aircrash investigation typically concludes in two/three odd months. The reason for the crash is usually established in a week's time.

A protest concerning air pollution in Delhi-NCR turned violent when demonstrators allegedly attacked police officers with pepper spray while being removed from India Gate. Several officers sustained injuries and are receiving medical...

