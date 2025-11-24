11 dead in separate bus accidents, several injured

14:11

The Tehri bus accident left 5 passengers dead





In another bus accident, five passengers were killed after a bus carrying around 28 passengers fell into a deep gorge near Kunjapuri-Hindolakhal under the Narendra Nagar area of Tehri district today, says SDRF.

At least 6 people, including a child were killed and more than 50 people were hospitalised after two passenger buses collided in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district on Monday, police said. The injured have been admitted to the hospital with severe injuries including fractures to their arms, legs, and head. At least 55 people were travelling in the two buses when the accident occurred.