Tejas crash: Wing Commander Syal's remains brought to Sulur

Sun, 23 November 2025
10:05
The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash during the Dubai Air Show, were brought to Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore on Sunday morning.

The mortal remains of the Indian Air Force (IAF) officer were flown back to India on a special aircraft. The Emirati Defence Forces accorded him a ceremonial guard of honour in recognition of his bravery and service.

The Indian Air Force confirmed his demise after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday.

Earlier on Saturday, Indian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Deepak Mittal and Consulate General Satish Sivan paid their respects to Wing Commander Syal.

Wing Commander Syal, who hailed from the Nagrota Bagwan in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, is survived by his wife (who is also an officer in the Indian Air Force), their six-year-old daughter and his parents.

As the news reached his native village, relatives, neighbours and locals began gathering at his ancestral home with shock and sorrow.

Mehar Chand, a villager, told ANI, "All of us are very sad to know about this accident. People are going to his house to show solidarity and express grief. The family is not here, but the extended family members are here. He was a brilliant child, and we are proud of him."

Another resident, Madan, told ANI, "We cannot accept that someone so full of life and courage is no longer with us. The entire village is sad and shattered."

The IAF said a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident in which the pilot succumbed to fatal injuries. -- ANI

