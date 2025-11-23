HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Retd cop, doctor from Thane duped of Rs 1.44 cr in investment fraud

Sun, 23 November 2025
Share:
15:43
image
A retired police officer and his doctor friend from Thane have allegedly been cheated of Rs 1.44 crore after being lured with high returns in a fraudulent investment scheme, officials said on Sunday.

The police have registered a case against two persons -- residents of Pune in Maharashtra and Goa -- in connection with the fraud which took place over the two years, they said.

The accused convinced the 67-year-old former police officer, a resident of Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, and his friend, who is a doctor, to invest large sums in companies engaged in share trading, promising unusually high returns.

"The accused initially paid small returns to gain the victims' confidence, but gradually stopped all payouts. When the victims demanded their money back, the accused evaded calls and eventually went incommunicado," an official from Khadakpada police station said.

The victims approached the police after repeated attempts to recover their investment failed. 

Based on their complaint, a detailed probe was initiated on November 21, but no arrest has been made so far, the official confirmed.

Investigators were examining bank transactions, investment documents and communication records to trace the money trail and determine whether more individuals were duped using the same modus operandi.

The police have registered a case against the two accused under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act, the official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd Test UPDATES: India off to a cautious start
2nd Test UPDATES: India off to a cautious start

LIVE! K'taka HM Parameshwara hints he is in CM race too
LIVE! K'taka HM Parameshwara hints he is in CM race too

Terror module: Preacher fixates on rent dues from docs
Terror module: Preacher fixates on rent dues from docs

Maulvi Ishtiyaq told his interrogators a shockingly different story, claiming that Ganaie and Umar approached him earlier this year, asking him to store what they called "fertilisers" at his home and allegedly agreed upon a monthly...

VK chief Vijay resumes campaign post stampede, targets DMK
VK chief Vijay resumes campaign post stampede, targets DMK

Actor-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is set to resume his political campaign on Sunday in Kanchipuram district. He will address people at an indoor facility, with arrangements made for a smooth event....

SC to hear on Monday plea against Wangchuk's detention
SC to hear on Monday plea against Wangchuk's detention

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea challenging the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA). The plea, filed by Wangchuk's wife, argues the detention is illegal and violates his...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO