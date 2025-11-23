HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Nothing can break us': SRK's tribute to terror victims

Sun, 23 November 2025
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has paid tribute to victims and security personnel of major terror attacks and urged people to rise above divisions to uphold peace, saying that when there is peace, "nothing can shake or defeat India" and break the spirit of its citizens. 

Speaking at the 2025 Global Peace Honours event here, the 60-year-old actor remembered the people who lost their lives in 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008, the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year and the recent blast near Red Fort in Delhi. 

"My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks," he said. 

The Jawan actor also saluted the families of the martyrs for their courage. 

"I want to salute the mothers who gave birth to such brave sons. I salute the spirit of their fathers; I salute the courage of their partners. Even though the soldiers were on the battlefield, you also fought that battle with immense bravery," he said. 

SRK said India has never bowed down in the face of adversity as the country's strength lies in unity. -- PTI

