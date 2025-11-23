Man held for threatening BLO over dispute in filling up voter's SIR form

15:25

The accused, identified as Jamirul Islam Molla, considered an active TMC worker at Nazat in Basirhat, had allegedly threatened the BLO with dire consequences after the nonagenarian's name was found missing in the voters' list of 2002, the year when the last SIR was conducted in the state, a senior officer said.





BLO Deepak Mahato had first submitted a written complaint to the Block Development Officer and later lodged a complaint at Nazat Police Station, alleging that Molla threatened him over the phone, he said.





"Molla was arrested on Saturday night, and a case has been registered for threatening a government official and obstructing him from performing his duties. The accused has been produced before a Basirhat court," the officer said.





Locals claimed that the accused is close to the TMC panchayat pradhan of the area and was also working as a booth-level agent appointed by the ruling party.





A purported audio clip of the telephonic conversation between Molla and the BLO went viral on social media. -- PTI

