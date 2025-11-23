HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Leopard on prowl in Pune residential area; search on

Sun, 23 November 2025
Share:
21:26
File image
File image
The forest department launched a large search using thermal drones and other equipment after a leopard was seen in a residential area in Aundh, Pune, on Sunday, an official said. 

The big cat was spotted roaming near Sindh Society at 4 AM. 

"The RESQ Teams are conducting a search operation in the area using thermal drones and other advanced technology. The leopard has not been seen anywhere after 4 AM. All societies and citizens have been alerted and made aware to stay vigilant and safe", a senior forest department official said. 

Amid growing concerns over leopard sightings and attacks on humans, the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change recently approved a Maharashtra government proposal seeking birth control of leopards in the state, officials had said. 

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that leopard attacks caused loss of lives in the Pune district, and there are around 1,300 big cats in the Pune and Ahilyanagar districts. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Leopard on prowl in Pune residential area; search on
LIVE! Leopard on prowl in Pune residential area; search on

High command will decide: Kharge on Karnataka CM change
High command will decide: Kharge on Karnataka CM change

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the party high command will decide on the ongoing speculation about a chief minister change in Karnataka. This comes amid intensified power tussle within the ruling party as the Congress...

Wife honours Tejas pilot Syal with a last, tearful salute
Wife honours Tejas pilot Syal with a last, tearful salute

The wife and daughter of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who died in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show, bid him a tearful farewell as he was cremated in his native village.

'Treat singers promoting gang culture as criminals'
'Treat singers promoting gang culture as criminals'

Haryana DGP O P Singh has directed police officers to treat singers who promote gang lifestyles through music and videos as criminals and take strict legal action against them. This directive comes as part of an ongoing effort to curb...

Pak handlers radicalised doctors online for India attacks
Pak handlers radicalised doctors online for India attacks

They also used YouTube extensively to learn how to create Improvised Explosive Devices for carrying out terror attacks. Digital footprints analysed during the interrogation identified the primary handlers as 'Ukasa', 'Faizan' and 'Hashmi'.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO