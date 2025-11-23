HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

K'taka HM Parameshwara hints he is in CM race too

Sun, 23 November 2025
Share:
14:56
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Sunday hinted that he too was in the race to become the chief minister, in case of leadership change in the state, and amid demands for a "Dalit CM". 

However, trying to play down reports about confusion within the party on the issue of chief minister change, he pointed out that no one from the Congress high command has spoken on the matter so far, nor has it been discussed in the Congress Legislature Party. 

The senior Congress leader further said that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will decide on leadership change, if there is a need, after discussing with top party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently abroad. 

There have been speculations about chief minister change in the state, after the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as the "November revolution", citing alleged "power-sharing" agreement involving CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM D K Shivakumar in 2023. 

The government completed 2.5 years in power on November 20. 

"I'm always in the race, it is not a big issue. I was the Pradesh Congress Committee President in 2013, we brought the Congress government to power (in 2013 Assembly polls). I never claimed credit for it solely. I lost in that poll. Had I won, what would have happened, I don't know," Parameshwara said in response to a question whether he was in the CM race. 

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "I was in the race then, naturally, as there is a convention in the Congress party where the PCC president is often given a chance (to become CM), but it is not followed in some situations...." 

Asked if he will ask the high command to consider him in case there is a leadership change, Parameshwara said, "let that situation come, such a situation has not come." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd Test UPDATES: India off to a cautious start
2nd Test UPDATES: India off to a cautious start

LIVE! K'taka HM Parameshwara hints he is in CM race too
LIVE! K'taka HM Parameshwara hints he is in CM race too

Terror module: Preacher fixates on rent dues from docs
Terror module: Preacher fixates on rent dues from docs

Maulvi Ishtiyaq told his interrogators a shockingly different story, claiming that Ganaie and Umar approached him earlier this year, asking him to store what they called "fertilisers" at his home and allegedly agreed upon a monthly...

VK chief Vijay resumes campaign post stampede, targets DMK
VK chief Vijay resumes campaign post stampede, targets DMK

Actor-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is set to resume his political campaign on Sunday in Kanchipuram district. He will address people at an indoor facility, with arrangements made for a smooth event....

SC to hear on Monday plea against Wangchuk's detention
SC to hear on Monday plea against Wangchuk's detention

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea challenging the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA). The plea, filed by Wangchuk's wife, argues the detention is illegal and violates his...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO