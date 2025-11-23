HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kerala local body polls: Independent candidate alleges threat from CPM leader

Sun, 23 November 2025
19:28
A CPI-M worker, contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming local body elections, alleged on Sunday that he received a death threat from a party leader in Palakkad.

The allegation was made by V R Ramakrishnan, who is contesting as an independent candidate from a ward in the Agali panchayat.

Ramakrishnan said he had been a CPI-M worker for over 40 years but decided to contest independently due to alleged corruption and mismanagement by local party leaders. 

He also released an audio recording of a purported phone conversation with CPI-M local committee secretary Jamsheer on Saturday, following the acceptance of his nomination by the returning officer.

In the audio, a person claiming to be Jamsheer is heard warning Ramakrishnan to withdraw his nomination and not contest the election.

When Ramakrishnan questioned the consequences of continuing, Jamsheer allegedly replied that they "would be forced to kill" him.

The threat was reportedly repeated when Ramakrishnan asked again.

"From the day I decided to contest the election, CPI-M leaders have been pressuring me not to file my nomination. Marxist goondaism is happening here to prevent honest work," Ramakrishnan alleged.   

CPI-M Palakkad district secretary E N Suresh Babu said such behaviour should not occur from any party leader.

He added that LDF workers are expected to exercise caution in their conduct during elections. -- PTI

