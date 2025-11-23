HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Goa: 'Kamasutra and Christmas' event halted post outrage

Sun, 23 November 2025
16:18
An advertisement for a four-day event titled Tales of Kamasutra and Christmas Celebrations in Goa triggered outrage, prompting the police to direct the organisers to cancel the programme scheduled next month, an official said on Sunday. 

The police took cognisance of the matter after a local NGO objected to the event scheduled to be held from December 25 to 28 in the coastal state. 

The police shared a poster of the event on X on Sunday, saying that they have taken cognisance of the matter and have directed the organisers not to cancel the programme. 

"Organisers have also been directed to remove the advertisements from social media," police said in its post, adding that police stations have been directed to maintain vigil over upcoming events in their jurisdiction. 

The event, "Tales of Kamasutra and Christmas Celebrations", was advertised on social media under the banner of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh Foundation. 

While the poster did not have the location of the event, it mentioned that the facilitator was Swami Dhyan Sumit, founder of Osho Ludiana Meditation Society of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh Foundation. -- PTI

