Follow Rediff on:      
Gelatin sticks found near school in Uttarakhand's Almora

Sun, 23 November 2025
13:37
File image
About 160 gelatin sticks were found hidden in bushes near a school in Almora district of Uttarakhand, the police said on Sunday.                 

Preliminary investigations have ruled out any terrorist links and it appears that the explosive were left behind by a contractor during construction of a road, Almora Senior Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha said.

The incident came to light on November 21, when Subhash Singh, acting principal of the Government Higher Secondary School, Dabhra, located in the Salt area, spotted some suspicious packages in the bushes near the campus and informed the police.

Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and cordoned off the entire area. 

Subsequently, bomb squads and dog squads from Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts were called to the scene, assisting them in conducting a thorough search of the area.

A few packets of gelatin sticks were first recovered from a location near the school, followed by several more packets about 1520 feet away, police said, adding that a total of 161 cylindrical gelatin sticks were recovered from both locations.

The bomb squad transported all the packets to a safe location and sealed them, the police said.

The entire operation was videotaped and evidence was collected, they added.

A case has been registered against unknown individuals under Section 4(a) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and Section 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. -- PTI

