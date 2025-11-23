HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Four militants arrested in Manipur

Sun, 23 November 2025
09:43
Security forces in Manipur have arrested four militants belonging to various proscribed outfits, police said on Sunday.

An active cadre of the banned People's Liberation Army was apprehended from a check point in Kakching district on Saturday, while another member of the outfit was nabbed from Moirang Konjengbam in Bishnupur district on the same day, they said.

The security forces also arrested an active cadre of the proscribed PREPAK (PRO) from Moreh Gate in Tengnoupal district on Friday.

Another member of KCP (PWG) was apprehended from his residence at Yumnam Huidrom in Imphal West district, a police officer said.

Arms and ammunition, including rifles and pistols, were recovered from their possession, he said.

The arrests were made as part of 'intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state,' the officer said.   -- PTI

