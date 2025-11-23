HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
EC must monitor: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's 'vote for funds' warning

Sun, 23 November 2025
17:47
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
NCP-SP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Sunday said the Election Commission of India must monitor remarks like the one made by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar linking development funds to voter support. 

During campaigning on Friday for elections to the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat in Baramati tehsil of Pune district, Pawar said he will ensure there is no shortage of funds for the town if they elect his party's candidates, but if they reject them, he will also "reject". 

Addressing a press conference here, Sule said, "In a strong democracy it is the moral responsibility (of the EC) to monitor such statements, but we can't see such thing happenings nowadays. I myself have fought a case in the EC but we did not get justice despite having all the papers." 

"We should have faith and trust in the Election Commission. But, unfortunately, in the last few years dissatisfaction can be seen with the EC in society and newspapers," the Baramati MP claimed. 

Speaking on Friday, Pawar had said "I will ensure there is no shortage of funds if you elect all 18 NCP candidates". 

"If you elect all 18 candidates, I am committed to give whatever I have promised. But if you reject, I will also reject. You have votes, I have funds," Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio in the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti government, had said. -- PTI

K L Rahul takes over the captaincy after regular skipper Shubman Gill missed the series because of a neck injury.

The Centre's move on Chandigarh has raised the hackles of various parties in Punjab, with Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal terming it as a "direct attack" on Punjab's identity and constitutional rights.

Security forces have established a new camp in the Karregutta Hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, a former Naxal stronghold, following a major anti-Naxal operation.

Amid an ongoing power tussle in the ruling Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here, and dismissed speculation of a leadership change in the state.

