Delhi air quality turns 'severe' as AQI soars to 435

Sun, 23 November 2025
08:54
The national capital woke up to dense smog on Sunday morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 381 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A layer of thick smog engulfed several areas, showing little to no improvement from Sunday morning's AQI of 359.

Bawana recorded the highest AQI level of 435 at 7 am, falling under the 'severe' category. In contrast, NSIT Dwarka recorded the lowest AQI of 313, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A layer of toxic smog lingers in the air of Anand Vihar, as the Central Pollution Control Board reported that the Air Quality Index in the area is 429, categorised as 'very poor'.

Chandani Chowk recorded an AQI of 390, RK Puram 397, ITO 384, Punjabi Bagh 411, Patparganj 401, Pusa 360, and Dwaraka Sector-8 386.

Visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path are blanketed in a layer of toxic smog, with the AQI in the area at 388 in the 'very poor' category, according to the CPCB.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) NCR and Adjoining Areas has revised the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the entire NCR, directed to impose the measures for 'Severe' AQI category under GRAP Stage IV to be taken under GRAP Stage III, a press release said.

According to a press release by CAQM, as measures under GRAP IV are now under GRAP III, the NCR State Governments/GNCTD will decide whether public, municipal, and private offices can operate at 50 per cent strength, with the rest working from home.

The Central Government may take a decision on permitting work from home for employees in central government offices.  -- ANI

