HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CPM supporter found hanging at party election office in Kerala's Palakkad

Sun, 23 November 2025
Share:
17:17
image
A CPI-M supporter was found hanging at the party's local body election office in Padalikkad here on Sunday, the police said. 

The deceased has been identified as Sivan (40) of Padalikkad, Kottekkad.

According to the FIR, Sivan was found hanging at the temporary CPI(M) election office at around 7.30 am.

The police said his family informed them that he had left home early in the morning, and some locals had seen him near the Padalikkad bus stop around 5 am.

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide, though the cause is yet to be confirmed, an officer said.

The Malampuzha police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.

Statements of family members will be recorded as part of the probe.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Chandigarh bill not to be brought in Winter session: MHA
LIVE! Chandigarh bill not to be brought in Winter session: MHA

Rahul named captain for SA ODIs; Kohli, Rohit included
Rahul named captain for SA ODIs; Kohli, Rohit included

K L Rahul takes over the captaincy after regular skipper Shubman Gill missed the series because of a neck injury.

Centre says no final call on Chandigarh proposal
Centre says no final call on Chandigarh proposal

The Centre's move on Chandigarh has raised the hackles of various parties in Punjab, with Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal terming it as a "direct attack" on Punjab's identity and constitutional rights.

Forces set up new camp in Chh'garh's Maoist stronghold
Forces set up new camp in Chh'garh's Maoist stronghold

Security forces have established a new camp in the Karregutta Hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, a former Naxal stronghold, following a major anti-Naxal operation.

Siddaramaiah meets Kharge amid power tussle in Cong
Siddaramaiah meets Kharge amid power tussle in Cong

Amid an ongoing power tussle in the ruling Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here, and dismissed speculation of a leadership change in the state.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO