Court nod for NIA to probe PFI men in Kerala professor's palm chopping case

Sun, 23 November 2025
14:06
Professor TJ Joseph/File image
A court in Kochi has permitted the NIA to conduct a further probe into a Popular Front of India (PFI) activist who allegedly sheltered the prime accused in the 2010 case involving the chopping of Professor TJ Joseph's palm. 

PK Mohandas, judge of the special court for NIA cases, granted permission following a petition filed by the agency on November 20. 

Professor Joseph of Newman College, Thodupuzha, was attacked by a group who chopped off his right palm, accusing him of religious blasphemy in a question paper he prepared on July 2010. 

The case, later taken over by the National Investigation Agency, resulted in the conviction of 19 accused persons. 

The first accused, Savad, who allegedly chopped Joseph's palm, was arrested from Berram, Mattannur in Kannur in January 2024, where he had been hiding under the pseudonym Shajahan. 

The NIA also arrested Shafeer C, who allegedly arranged shelter and provided other logistical support to Savad at Chakkad and Mattannur in Kannur since 2020. 

In the petition, the NIA stated that during custodial interrogation, Savad revealed that PFI cadres and leaders helped arrange shelter and employment for him in Pandrimalai, Dindigul in Tamil Nadu, and later in Kannur. 

The agency said further investigation was necessary to collect additional scientific evidence and identify others involved in the conspiracy and the act of aiding the accused. 

The court, after hearing the NIA and counsel for the accused, granted approval for the additional investigation. -- PTI

