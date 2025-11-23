Couple, 2 children found dead at home in Dumka

10:54

A man, his wife and their two children were found dead at a house in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Sunday morning, police said.





The incident occurred at Bardahi village in Hansdiha police station area.





"We recovered four bodies from the house. Preliminary investigation suggests that the man allegedly strangled his wife and two children before hanging himself. Our investigation is underway," said Tarachand, officer in-charge, Hansdiha police station.





The deceased have been identified as Virendra Manjhi (30), his wife Aarti Kumari (26), their daughter Ruhi Kumari (4), and son Viraj Kumar (2), he said.





He said the bodies of the woman and two children were found inside the house, while the man was found hanging from a tree near their home.





The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to Phulo-Jhano Medical College and Hospital, Dumka. Police are investigating the matter from all angles, the officer said. -- PTI