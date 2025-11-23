Cleanliness drive in Ayodhya ahead of flag hoisting ceremony

16:00





Mahabaleshwar Vishnu Das took a significant step by starting a cleanliness drive at the main gate of the Shri Ram Temple alongside the residents of Ayodhya.





According to Das Ji Maharaj, through this initiative, they aim to convey the message that cleaning one's surroundings also purifies the inner self.





With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Ayodhya as a Ram Sevak, efforts are being made to ensure the city remains clean.





"There is a ceremony of flag-hoisting and India's PM Narendra Modi is visiting Ayodhya as Ram sevak, and PM Modi himself is running a cleanliness programme...we have given a huge message..if you clean your external surroundings, your inner self will also become clean...PM Modi is visiting Ayodhya as Sevak...hence, there should be no dirt or garbage in the city...," Maharaj told ANI.





Senior BJP leader Lallu Singh also echoed similar sentiments, emphasising that they are running a cleanliness program to make Ayodhya beautiful and clean.





Hence, everyone in Ayodhya is contributing to this cleanliness drive.





"We are running a cleanliness programme, so that Ayodhya becomes beautiful and clean....hence everyone in Ayodhya is contributing to this drive," Singh said. -- ANI

