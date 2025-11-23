HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chandigarh bill not to be brought in Winter session: MHA

Sun, 23 November 2025
17:32
The Union home ministry Sunday said that it has no intention to bring the proposed Bill on Chandigarh that intends to "simplify the law-making" process for the Centre in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament and asserted that the proposal doesn't aim to change traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and Punjab and Haryana. 

This comes a day after a bulletin of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha listed the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025 among the provisional list of 10 bills for the upcoming session beginning December 1. 

The Bill that proposes to bring Chandigarh under the ambit of Article 240 of the Constitution, which empowers the president to make regulations for the UT and legislate directly, sparked sharp reactions from leaders in Punjab. 

"A suitable decision will be taken only after adequate consultations with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh. There is no need for any concern on this matter. The central government has no intention of introducing any Bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament," the ministry said in a statement. 

"The proposal only to simplify the central government's law-making process for the Union territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration with the central government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal," a spokesperson of the ministry said, allaying concerns raised on the matter. 

The ministry said the proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh's governance or administrative structure, nor does it aim to change "traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the states of Punjab or Haryana". -- PTI

