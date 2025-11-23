BJP MLA angry as her photograph missing in football tournament banner

21:49

BJP MLA Antara Deb Sarkar/Image courtesy Facebook





During the inaugural function of the football tournament, the MLA asked the organisers why her photograph was not on the flex banner.





The flex had the photographs of former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee, PM Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda, CM Manik Saha and Tripura Industrial Development Corporation chairman Nabadal Banik.





A video of the MLA saying, "Why is my photograph not there (in the flex)? The local MLA has died or what!," was posted by CPI-M Tripura unit on its Facebook page.





However, PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. Contacted by PTI, the MLA (Antara Deb Sarkar) chose to downplay the issue, saying, "What has happened has happened". -- PTI

